Evans' Return from IR Gives Titans Plenty of Running Back Options

Third-round draft pick out of Appalachian State has not played since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

NASHVILLE – It was imperative for the Tennessee Titans to lessen Derrick Henry’s workload, which they did.

The NFL’s 2019 rushing champion averaged better than 27 carries through the first three weeks of the season Since, that average has dropped to 21 and the NFL’s leading rusher has finished four games with fewer than 20 rushes.

“We started off the season on a really high rate of carries per game and something that's probably going to be unsustainable not only to get deep into this year or into his career,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said recently. “So, [we] wanted to take some off of his plate there and give our other guys some opportunities to make plays.”

Ultimately, it was not one person who eased Henry’s burden. It was several.

Four backs other than Henry have run the ball for the Titans through the first nine games, which makes this the first season since 2015 that Tennessee has used five different running backs. Then, it was a search to find someone who could do so effectively for a team that finished 3-13.

To this point, injuries and roster moves dictated which players gave Henry a break in any particular game. Going forward, coaches have some decisions to make.

Darrynton Evans was activated from injured reserve on Monday, which means that all four backs – other than Henry – who have rushing attempts this season are now on the active roster.

A third-round pick out of Appalachian State, Evans missed the first two games of the season with a groin injury and the last eight since being placed on injured reserve. His only appearances were in Weeks 3 and 5, and he rushed for 21 yards on five carries.

Jeremy McNichols started the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster on Sept. 23. Shortly thereafter, D’Onta Foreman took McNichols’ place on the practice squad. Foreman was signed to the active roster on Nov. 7. Finally, Senorise Perry, who started the season on the active roster, spent eight weeks on injured reserve before he was activated once again on Nov. 18.

McNichols is the only Titans running back other than Henry who has played in every game. He is the team’s second leading rusher with 195 yards on 36 carries. Foreman is next among the backs with 95 yards on 22 attempts.

“[We are] looking for the guys that can help us win,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently, when asked about running back depth. “Guys that can – versatile, they know their job, that can play on fourth down, can protect when they’re asked to protect, those types of things.”

Now, they can take their pick.