Derrick Henry Cleared to Practice

NASHVILLE – He’s back. For practice, at least.

The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry for return to practice Wednesday.

That moves begins a 21-day window during which the two-time NFL rushing champion can take part in workouts but does not count against the active roster while coaches and medical personnel evaluate his fitness. It is possibly – but not likely – that he could be in uniform Sunday when the Titans conclude the regular season at Houston.

If the Titans defeat the Texans, they will be the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs and earn a bye in the wild card round. Henry’s evaluation window would lead into preparation for their playoff opener in that case.

Henry has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1, the day after he sustained a broken foot in a victory at Indianapolis. The injury required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

“We’re starting to have a little bit of momentum and do some good things, obviously,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said following last Sunday’s victory over Miami. “We’ll see where Derrick ends up. … Playing our style of ball has been huge for us to kind of finish up these few weeks of the season.”

Henry was central to the Titans’ offense in the first eight games he played. He rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games beginning Week 2 at Seattle and was the NFL’s leading rusher at the time he was hurt. He is still sixth with 937 yards and tied for sixth with 219 carries. He is one of eight players with at least 10 rushing touchdowns and is 27th in yards from scrimmage.

With his rare combination of size and speed, Henry is responsible for two of the Titans’ three longest scoring plays of the season, a 76-yard touchdown run against Buffalo and a 60-yard touchdown run against Seattle.

In his absence, the Titans settled on a combination of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard for the bulk of their rushing attack. Foreman has rushed for 497 yards and three touchdowns, and Hillaird has gained 293 yards and two touchdowns. Hilliard’s 68-yard run at New England is Tennessee’s second-longest scoring play of the season.

The Titans are currently third in the NFL with an average of 142.5 rushing yards per game and second with 23 rushing touchdowns.

“I am not sure what the plan is, but whatever my role will be, I am going to do my role, do everything I can to help the team win,” Foreman said Sunday. “At the end of the day, the Titans gave me this opportunity, so I am just so thankful. … Even if I am on the bench or even whatever my role would be, I am just here to do my job, do my part and help this team win games, man.”