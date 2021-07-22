Finally, A Third-Round Draft Pick Agrees to Contract Terms

The third-round draft picks have been the most difficult for the Tennessee Titans to sign this offseason.

Thursday, general manager Jon Robinson proved that it is not impossible.

Cornerback Elijah Molden, the second of this year’s two third-round choices, concluded contract negotiations and agreed to terms, the team announced. Tennessee selected him with the 100th overall pick in the draft and based on that spot his deal was expected to be worth just under $4.8 million over four years with an $840,618 signing bonus.

His deal leaves only inside linebacker Monty Rice, also a third-round pick, unsigned among this year’s eight Titans draft picks. Rice was the 92nd overall selection.

Based on current NFL contract rules, third-round picks are treated differently than players chosen in the first and second rounds, and that has made agents increasingly aggressive in recent years in their negotiations for such players.

As of the start of the day Thursday, 19 of the 41 players taken in this year’s third round. By comparison, only four in the first round and five in the second round had not agreed to deals.

Molden a 22-year-old second-generation NFL player, is expected to be among the most impactful members of this year’s Titans rookie class. It is possible – some say likely – that he will be the starting slot cornerback in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m not sure where I’m going to play,” he said on draft day. “All I know is I’m going to, wherever they need me, give it 110 percent.”

Molden split time between the slot and safety during his four years at the University of Washington. As a senior, he was an all-conference player and earned some All-America recognition.

He was a full-time starter for the past two seasons and a role player in his first two. In 44 career games played, he was credited with 153 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 25 passes defensed.

“In terms of what else I do I feel like I’m just a football player, and in this league you need to be able to have a very good change of direction and good speed,” Molden said. “I think I have both of those too, along with the skills of defensive back.”

Titans rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are eligible to report for pre-training camp work Saturday. Veterans report Tuesday and the first official training camp practice is set for Wednesday.