Four Depth Players Added to Defense

The Tennessee Titans have gone from whales to catfish in pursuit of NFL free agents.

After making a big splash in the opening days of the signing period with the additions of linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry and others, the Titans have begun to scoop up those who fell through that initial wave and are now available at a time when prices start to hit rock bottom.

Tennessee announced the addition of four veteran free agents – all on defense – Thursday afternoon. Defensive linemen Woodrow Hamilton and Bruce Hector, linebacker BJ Bello and defensive back Chris Jones have agreed to contract terms.

Bello (6-3, 229) has the most experience of the group. Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2017, he has appeared in 37 games with four different franchises over his four years in the league. He played all 16 contests for Cleveland in 2017, three with Philadelphia in 2018, eight with the Jets in 2019 and six with the Chargers in 2020. The majority of his playing time has been on special teams, and he has been credited with 20 tackles.

Hamilton (6-3, 315) has been in the league the longest. Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2016, he has appeared in just seven games for three franchises (New England, New Orleans and Carolina) and has been credited with six tackles.

Hector (6-2, 296) spent last season on Carolina’s practice squad after two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in 11 games with one start for Philadelphia over two seasons (2018-19) after he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida.

Jones (6-0, 200) has played 22 games for three teams over three seasons. Undrafted out of Nebraska, he broke into the NFL with Arizona and played 11 games with three starts in 2018-19. In 2020, he split time between Detroit and Minnesota and started three games for the Vikings.