Latest Free Agent Addition Was Kicked Out of College

Fred Brown played three seasons at Mississippi State before he was dismissed for a violation of the student honor code.

Two wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft were not enough. The Tennessee Titans have added a veteran at that spot.

Fred Brown, who entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State agreed to contract terms, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown played three seasons at Mississippi State before he was dismissed from school for an undisclosed violation of the student honor code, which states "I will conduct myself with honor and integrity at all times. I will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor will I accept the actions of those who do.”

MSU policy allows for students to be expelled even for first offenses.

Brown, 27, did not make his NFL debut until 2019, when he appeared in 13 games for the Denver Broncos. He added one more game played for the Broncos in 2020 but spent the majority of that season on the practice squad.

For his career, Brown has caught two passes for 21 yards and has been credited with five tackles on special teams. He also has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans now have 12 wide receivers under contract for 2021. Eight of them were either with other teams or were not on the active roster at any time during the last season. That group includes Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath, who was acquired in the fourth and sixth rounds of last weekend’s draft, respectively.

Brown is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, which puts him squarely in the middle of the group when it comes to size.

In college, he caught 50 passes for 785 yards and five touchdowns. His final season (2015) was his best. He caught 27 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns, which accounted for more than half of his career numbers.

He was expected to be one of MSU’s top four wide receivers in 2016 but ultimately sat out the year before he turned pro.