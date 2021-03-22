Titans Add a Player Where They Need it Most

Josh Reynolds agrees to a one-year deal to help provide experience and production at wide receiver.

For the last week, the Tennessee Titans have efforted to shore up weaknesses and holes in the roster.

They continued that process on Monday at the position that most needed to be addressed.

According to reports, the Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a four-year veteran who is fresh off a career season. The official terms of the contract have not yet been announced.

A fourth-round selection by the Rams in 2017, Reynolds, 26, set career-highs in catches (52) and receiving yards (618) in 16 games (13 starts) last season. He scored two touchdowns, averaged 11.9 yards per catch and caught 29 passes for first downs.

For his career, the 6-foot-3, 196-pounder has played in 64 games with 24 starts and has caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns, including at least one in each season. His career-high in that category is five in 2018.

This move comes after the Titans cut veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries and let Corey Davis, the No. 5 overall pick in 2017, leave via free agency.

Reynolds, therefore, figures to assume a prominent role in the offense, which relies heavily on the run game and two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Outside of Reynolds and Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, who has gone over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, the Titans are still fairly thin at the position. Other than those two, none of the wide receivers on the roster are established as proven performers in the league.

Signing Reynolds, of course, helps bolster the depth chart in a room that badly needed it after recent happenings. But there is still some work to do.