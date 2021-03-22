Former Steelers' Special Teamer to Sign with Titans

Ola Adeniyi notched more than 500 snaps in Pittsburgh's kicking game over the past two seasons.

One Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker apparently is not enough.

The Tennessee Titans will sign Ola Adeniyi to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

The fourth-year pro has been a mainstay for Pittsburgh’s special teams over the past two seasons, when he logged more than 500 snaps in the kicking game versus just over 200 on defense. Undrafted out of Toledo in 2018, he spent virtually all of his rookie season on injured reserve but has missed just one game since.

He was credited with 16 tackles on defense and was second among the Steelers with seven stops on special teams. He also forced a fumble while covering kicks in 2020.

Last week, the Titans signed Bud Dupree, a starting linebacker with the Steelers over the past six seasons, to improve their pass rush along with other aspects of the defense.

Adeniyi’s addition helps offset the losses or expected losses of several core special teams players. Tennessee released cornerback Chris Milton while linebackers Daren Bates and Nick Dzubnar, and running back Senorise Perry – all were core special teams players in 2020 – are free agents and currently unsigned.

Adeniyi did not begin to play football until his junior year, when he attended high school in Houston. He was born in Nigeria and came to the United States after a stay in London because his mother sought a better life for her family.

"When I was a little kid I never would have thought this is what I would be doing," Adeniyi told the Steelers’ website in 2019. "When everyone talks about the sport, and talks about this legend and that legend, I still don't know who they are talking about. I didn't grow up on it. I started late. Never would I have dreamt this is what I would be doing."

Now, he is going to do it for the Titans.