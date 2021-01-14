NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Titans Add Two to Defense on Futures Contracts

Defensive lineman Daylon Mack and outside linebacker Devin Bellamy have been practice squad players for multiple teams.
The Tennessee Titans locked up two more players for their 2021 offseason roster Thursday.

Defensive lineman Daylon Mack and outside linebacker Devin Bellamy signed futures contracts, which brings to 17 the number of players who have gotten such deals since Sunday’s 20-13 playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mack (6-foot-1, 340 pounds) was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. He appeared in one game as a rookie, was waived last August and then spent time with Detroit, the New York Giants, Green Bay and Arizona, the last three on their practice squads.

He was a backup for three years at Texas A&M before he became a starter as a senior in 2018. In 52 games for the Aggies (13 starts), he was credited with 108 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Bellamy (6-foot-5, 259 pounds) was undrafted out of Georgia in 2018 and has been a member of the Houston Texans’ and Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squads over the past three seasons. He has yet to appear in a regular season contest.

He was a starter on Georgia’s 2017 team, which played in the College Football Playoff national championship team along with former Titans outside linebacker D’Andre Walker. In 48 career games for the Bulldogs, Bellamy recorded 135 tackles, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Tennessee signed 14 players to futures contracts – nearly all of them who were on the team in 2020 – on Monday and added former Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney in the same manner Wednesday.

Futures contracts do not go into effect until the start of the new league year in March.

