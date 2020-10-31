Titans Make Roster Moves to Ready for Bengals

Kareem Orr has spent the entire season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, but he has done more than practice.

Twice in the first six games the second-year cornerback was added to the gameday roster as allowed by rules put in place this season to help teams deal with issues related to COVID-19. He played in both games, against Buffalo and Houston, but automatically was returned to the active roster the next day, as mandated by the rules.

Now, Orr is on the active roster for real. The Titans signed him Saturday to take the place of rookie Kristian Fulton, who was placed on injured reserve. Fulton will miss at least three weeks because of a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

This week running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive back Breon Borders get the opportunity to do a little more. Tennessee elevated those two to the gameday roster for Sunday’s contest at Cincinnati. It is the first time this season either of those two have gotten that distinction. Both are veteran players.

Additionally, outside linebacker Derick Roberson was added to the injury report and ruled out with an illness.

Orr (pictured) played extensively in the Week 5 victory over Buffalo and was credited with four tackles on defense. He also recovered a fumbled kickoff. Five days later against Houston, his participation was limited to special teams.

A week-by-week rundown of the practice squad players Tennessee has added to the gameday roster in 2020:

Week 1 at Denver: Jeremy McNichols, RB (0 rushes, 0 receptions, 1 target); Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR (inactive).

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville: Cameron Batson, WR (2 receptions, 26 yards); Jeremy McNichols (2 rushes-7 yards).

Week 3 at Minnesota: Cameron Batson, WR (0 receptions, 0 targets).

Week 5 vs. Buffalo: Daren Bates, LB (0 tackles); Cody Hollister, WR (1 reception, 12 yards); Kareem Orr, CB (4 tackles,1 fumble recovery); David Quessenberry, OL (played on special teams).

Week 6 vs. Houston: Daren Bates, LB (1 special teams tackle); Cameron Batson, WR (1 reception, 13 yards), Kareem Orr, CB (played on special teams).

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh: Daren Bates, LB (1 special teams tackle); David Quessenberry, OL (played on special teams).