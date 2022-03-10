Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kendall Lamm
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Report: Kendall Lamm a Cap Casualty

The veteran tackle will be released having played out just half of the two-year free-agent contract he signed prior to the 2021 NFL season.

Things did not go as expected for Kendall Lamm during his time with the Tennessee Titans, to say the least.

Now, that time has ended. The Titans released the veteran tackle on Thursday, per an NFL.com report.

Lamm, 29, was due to earn $2.3 million in salary for 2022 and would have received a $500,000 roster bonus had he been with the team on March 20. Instead, his release creates a little more than $3.152 million in salary cap savings and will saddle the team with $850,000 in dead money.

He signed a two-year $4.5 million free-agent deal with Tennessee last March.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having played four seasons with Houston (2015-18) and two with Cleveland (2019-20), Lamm was expected to compete with rookie Dillon Radunz to be the starting right tackle. Injuries during training camp derailed his bid, and the job ultimately went to David Quessenberry, who started every game and played more snaps on offense than any other player.

At the start of the season, Lamm was not even the Titans’ primary backup tackle. That job belonged to Ty Sambraillo, who retired midseason.

Lamm ultimately appeared in 12 games but played just 87 snaps on offense. He made one start at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan on Oct. 24 against Kansas City but left that game in the second quarter with an injury. After that, he was inactive for three games and missed two others while on the Reserve – COVID-19 list.

By comparison, Bobby Hart, a veteran tackle who was signed in mid-October and released less than a month later, played 101 snaps on offense in his three contests for the Titans.

Lamm’s release is one of what is expected to be several in the coming days. Tennessee currently is over the salary cap as the start of the 2022 contract year, which begins Wednesday, approaches. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Westbrook-Ikhine Gets Chance to Build on 2021 Breakthrough

By John Glennon19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (5) after a play near the goal line during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Stand Pat at Backup Quarterback

By David Boclair19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) runs off the field after warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Report: Outside Linebacker Won't Be Back

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans nose tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates after a win against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Returns on One-year Deal

By David Boclair21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates a sack during the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Landry Locked Up With Long-Term Deal

By David BoclairMar 8, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
News

Landry One Step Closer to Free Agency

By John GlennonMar 8, 2022
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) stiff arms Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
News

Could-Have-Been Titans Star Retires

By David BoclairMar 7, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) after a win against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Paying Landry Not Titans' Only Option

By John GlennonMar 7, 2022