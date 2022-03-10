Report: Kendall Lamm a Cap Casualty

The veteran tackle will be released having played out just half of the two-year free-agent contract he signed prior to the 2021 NFL season.

Things did not go as expected for Kendall Lamm during his time with the Tennessee Titans, to say the least.

Now, that time has ended. The Titans released the veteran tackle on Thursday, per an NFL.com report.

Lamm, 29, was due to earn $2.3 million in salary for 2022 and would have received a $500,000 roster bonus had he been with the team on March 20. Instead, his release creates a little more than $3.152 million in salary cap savings and will saddle the team with $850,000 in dead money.

He signed a two-year $4.5 million free-agent deal with Tennessee last March.

Having played four seasons with Houston (2015-18) and two with Cleveland (2019-20), Lamm was expected to compete with rookie Dillon Radunz to be the starting right tackle. Injuries during training camp derailed his bid, and the job ultimately went to David Quessenberry, who started every game and played more snaps on offense than any other player.

At the start of the season, Lamm was not even the Titans’ primary backup tackle. That job belonged to Ty Sambraillo, who retired midseason.

Lamm ultimately appeared in 12 games but played just 87 snaps on offense. He made one start at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan on Oct. 24 against Kansas City but left that game in the second quarter with an injury. After that, he was inactive for three games and missed two others while on the Reserve – COVID-19 list.

By comparison, Bobby Hart, a veteran tackle who was signed in mid-October and released less than a month later, played 101 snaps on offense in his three contests for the Titans.

Lamm’s release is one of what is expected to be several in the coming days. Tennessee currently is over the salary cap as the start of the 2022 contract year, which begins Wednesday, approaches.