NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Titans Bring Back Their Fullback

Khari Blasingame, who helped Derrick Henry reach 2,000 yards rushing in 2020, re-signs for 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Khari Blasingame has learned that full speed ahead means something different based on whether or not you have the ball.

A power runner in college, he transitioned to fullback in the NFL and has been Derrick Henry’s lead blocker for the Tennessee Titans since midway through the 2019 season.

He will continue in that role for at least one more year. The Titans signed Blasingame, who was set to become a restricted free agent later this month, to a one-year contract Friday.

“The hardest part of the transition is really just understanding the need at which you need to play, being in front of the runner,” Blasingame said late in the 2020 season. “… It’s different from running and being physical with the ball in your hands. Then being physical at the point of attack – that’s different.”

Blasingame has appeared in 21 games since Tennessee signed him off Minnesota’s practice squad on Nov. 13, 2019. He has yet to carry the ball in the NFL, although he has caught eight passes for 93 yards.

The 24-year-old played 165 snaps on offense last season, which amounted to 15 percent of the offense’s total. The vast majority of those plays were handoffs to Henry, who led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards (the fifth-highest total in history) on a league-leading 378 carries.

“That’s why we do it – get Derrick going,” Blasingame said. “He’s a great back and just let him do what he can. I take a lot of pride in being a part of that, and I’m glad I could be a part of that this year.

“Really, [I] just look to improve on my physicality, you know, my technique of the blocks.”

Blasingame entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, where he started as a linebacker. Beginning with his sophomore season he switched to running back and ultimately ran for 997 yards and 15 touchdowns on 238 attempts.

He is the fourth restricted free agent to re-sign with Tennessee since the end of last season. That means he can look forward to another year of being out in front of Henry.

“The whole offense – watching the finish, the joy that we play with – guys are out there having fun,” he said. “And when you’re having fun, that’s when football is at its best.”

Tennessee Titans Khari Blasingame (41) tries to get past outside linebacker Derick Roberson (50) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Bring Back Their Fullback

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) after his touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

A Reminder of How Good the Titans' 2016 Draft Was

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Vaccaro Part of Landmark Nashville Business

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Les Steckel.
News

At 74 Years Old, Les Steckel A Play-Caller Once Again

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith (23) talks with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after the game at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Move That Unexpectedly Hindered the Titans' Pursuit of Watt

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) during the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Want to Cut Cost of Cutting Wilson

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) leaves the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

Simmons Goes Home to Give Back

Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Cornerback Re-Signed Days After Release

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Donates to Nashville Firefighter