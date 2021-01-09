Titans Enhance Experience with Practice Squad Adds

The Tennessee Titans went with experience with their gameday additions to the active roster for Sunday’s wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Outside linebacker Brooks Reed and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer will be elevated and available to be among the 48 players in uniform for the Titans’ first home playoff game since 2008.

Reed is a 10th-year veteran who appeared in the Titans’ final two regular-season games. His career includes nine playoff appearances, including three with Atlanta in 2016, when the Falcons played in the Super Bowl. He has been a part of four playoff teams (Houston twice, Atlanta twice), and all four won at least one game.

Signed to the practice squad on Nov. 30, he made three tackles on defense and one on special teams for Tennessee. He has been used primarily on early downs for the defense.

Munyer has played a limited number of games since he entered the NFL in 2015 (19 of them), most of them with Arizona in 2018. His professional experience does include one postseason game with Kansas City in 2015.

He spent nearly half the season on the active roster and appeared in each of the Titans’ first three games of the 2020 season, during which he played just two snaps on offense.

He provides insurance in the event that left guard Rodger Saffold, who has battled injuries for much of the season, including this week, is unavailable for the game or unable to finish it.

Win or lose, both players automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday under rules put in place this season to help teams deal with issues related to COVID-19.