August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Two Assistant Coaches to Miss Chicago Game

Wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling along with head coach Mike Vrabel are unavailable.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans will be without two assistant coaches in addition to head coach Mike Vrabel for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

The team announced that wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Plans have been put in place to deal with the coaching absences.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver Racey McMath has been added to the Reserve-COVID-19 list. McMath’s addition gives the Titans eight players on the COVID list. That group includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill and outside linebacker Harold Landry.

This is the fifth time in six days since Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday that at least one player has been added to the COVID list. Players are put the COVID list either because they tested positive for the coronavirus or because they were determined to have had close contact with someone who has the virus. League rules prohibit teams from revealing the reason behind a player’s inclusion.

On a positive note, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who was subject to the league’s COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week, is available to coach and will be the primary sideline voice to all players.

The Titans also said that coordinator of football development John Streicher will be in charge of in-game decisions, facilitate communication between the coaching staff and manage playing time in the final opportunity to for players to make their respective cases prior to final roster cuts.

“[I am] really confident those guys will be ready to go and continue what we have been trying to do these last couple preseason games and continue to try and play the way we feel like is beneficial for us to win football games,” Vrabel said Thursday. “… Whoever is out there with the challenge flag hopefully they can get them to do that as well.”

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with his players during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
GM Report

Two Assistant Coaches to Miss Chicago Game

View of Tennessee Titans helmet during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Removed From COVID List

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) reacts after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Center Stage+

Preseason Has Become Kinsey's Latest Proving Ground

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Aaron Brewer (62) after a win against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

One Last Player Finally Passes His Physical

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) jogs off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Barkley to Start at QB Against Bears

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field after a quick walk through at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Tannehill, Two Others Add to Titans’ COVID Woes

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

An Up-Close Look at Henry's Offseason Training

Jaguars T (70) Derwin Gray pours water down his neck as he cools down during a break between drills at Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021.
GM Report

Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III (58) watches his teammates during a training camp practice at Nissan Stadium Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Nashville,
GM Report

Starting Linebacker Becomes Latest COVID List Addition