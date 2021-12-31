Skip to main content
    COVID Update: Wide Receiver Back on Active Roster
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Nick Westbrook, Bud Dupree, Caleb Farley, Julio Jones, Buster Skrine, Kendall Lamm, Jayon Brown, Denico Autry

    Six players remain sidelined by NFL coronavirus protocols after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is removed.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the latest player to make it back quickly from the Reserve—COVID-19 list.

    The Tennessee Titans returned the second-year wide receiver to their active roster Friday, four days after he was removed under the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. That means he will be available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.

    Westbrook-Ikhine is the Titans’ second-leading receiver with 34 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He set career-highs with seven receptions and 107 receiving yards on Nov. 21 against Houston and then saw a significant increase in playing time during the three games A.J. Brown was on injured reserve.

    Among Tennessee’s wide receivers, Westbrook-Ikhine has played a team-high 567 snaps on offense. Brown, at 508, is the only one with more than 500.

    Westbrook-Ikhine was one of five players added to the COVID list on Monday. One, rookie cornerback Caleb Farley, was removed Thursday but remained on injured reserve, where he has been since mid-October.

    The others, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Buster Skrine, remain on the COVID list along with defensive lineman Denico Autry, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm. All except Lamm have been added in recent days. Lamm has been quarantined for eight days.

    The NFL amended its COVID protocols this week based on recent CDC guidelines. Players, wither vaccinated or not, now need to quarantine for just five days, provided their symptoms improve.

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) heads to the field to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
