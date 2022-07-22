Skip to main content

Deal for Second-Round Choice Leaves One Draft Pick Unsigned

Cornerback Roger McCreary got his deal done in time for training camp. The Titans continue to negotiate with quarterback Malik Willis.

NASHVILLE – And then there was one.

Cornerback Roger McCreary agreed to contract terms Friday, a day before Tennessee Titans rookies are to report for training camp. The conclusion of negotiations with the second-round pick out of Auburn means eight of this year’s nine draft picks are now under contract.

The only member of the draft class who has not signed is quarterback Malik Willis. The third-round pick out of Liberty is one 11 players overall taken in the 2022 NFL Draft who is not yet under contract.

Based on his selection at No. 35 overall, McCreary’s deal will be for slightly more than $9 million for four years (Source: Spotrac.com).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is expected to compete with 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley for a starting spot opposite Kristian Fulton, a second-round pick in 2020. The secondary also includes Chris Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020, and veterans Buster Skrine and Greg Mabin, who started games for the Titans last season.

“You see the receivers that are in this league,” general manager Jon Robinson said. “You better have guys that can kind of match and cover them. Roger was great. He was great on the interview. … We'll see how it shakes out. You can't have enough of them.”

And now all eyes are on Willis.

The strong-armed playmaker out of Liberty (he began his college career at Auburn) is expected to be a backup or role player this season with the idea that he could be Tennessee’s starter as early as 2023.

Franchise officials thought highly enough of him that they traded with the Las Vegas Raiders during the draft to move up four spots – from No. 90 to 86 – in order to select him. At that point, they felt they could not wait any longer.

“I thought some teams might look at it like us and, like, here's a good football player who has got a lot of good traits and things to work with and develop,” Robinson said of the trade. “And then as it got even closer and closer it became a little bit more apparent, we've got a shot here.

“… I think his role will be determined by how quickly he comes in here and learns the offense and improves and gains the respect of his teammates. No different than any other player.”

Three months later, the hope is that he is not a late arrival due to protracted contract talks.

Rookies and selected others are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday. The full squad is scheduled to report on Tuesday, and the first on-field practice is set for Wednesday morning.

