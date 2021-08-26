August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search
One Last Player Finally Passes His Physical

One Last Player Finally Passes His Physical

Guard/center Aaron Brewer had been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Guard/center Aaron Brewer had been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp.

NASHVILLE – There were five players who failed their physicals on the first day of Tennessee Titans training camp.

Thursday, the last of those finally passed.

Guard/center Aaron Brewer was removed from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list and added to the active roster in one of several moves franchise officials made two days before the final preseason contest.

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko was placed on injured reserve, and three others – running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Cassah Maluia – were added to provide some much-needed depth as the coronavirus continued to spread among players and coaches. Three players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, were moved to the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

Brewer was a revelation last season as an undrafted rookie out of Texas State. Even without a preseason, he made the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season, and when left guard Rodger Saffold missed a game because of injury (Week 11 at Baltimore), coaches tapped Brewer to start in his place. He ultimately appeared in 12 games during the regular season but was unavailable for the playoff loss to Baltimore because he was on the COVID list.

By passing his physical, he is now allowed to practice with the team. First-round draft pick Caleb Farley also started camp on the NFI list while three others, linebacker Bud Dupree, tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols, all returned to health and to full activity within a matter of days or weeks.

Hawkins, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, was cut by the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, when NFL roster limits were reduced from 85 to 80. He carried five times for two yards and caught one pass for two yards in Tennessee’s victory at Atlanta in the preseason opener.

Brooks has appeared in four games during his NFL career, three with Miami in 2019 and one with Baltimore last season. He was a starter in two of the game he played for the Dolphins. He spent most of the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who released him on Sunday. He registered one tackle against the Titans in Saturday’s preseason game at Tampa.

Maluia was a sixth-round pick by New England in the 2020 NFL Draft and played nine games, primarily on special teams, as a rookie. The Patriots released him on Tuesday.

Tennessee currently has 79 players on its active roster. The limit will drop to the regular-season maximum of 53 on Aug. 31.

Tennessee Titans offensive guard Aaron Brewer (62) after a win against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

One Last Player Finally Passes His Physical

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) jogs off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Barkley to Start at QB Against Bears

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field after a quick walk through at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Tannehill, Two Others Add to Titans’ COVID Woes

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs up the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

An Up-Close Look at Henry's Offseason Training

Jaguars T (70) Derwin Gray pours water down his neck as he cools down during a break between drills at Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021.
GM Report

Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III (58) watches his teammates during a training camp practice at Nissan Stadium Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Nashville,
GM Report

Starting Linebacker Becomes Latest COVID List Addition

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
News

Offense Finally Comes Together as Jones Gets Back to Work

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the field before an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
GM Report

Two More Titans Players Added to COVID List