Already in the Lineup, Compton Back on Active Roster

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It is likely there were not many practice squad players who started for their NFL teams in recent days. But there was at least one.

Will Compton – playing in place of the injured Jayon Brown – was part of the Tennessee Titans’ first-team defense in Sunday’s 45-26 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

It was his first start of the season and likely the last he will make as a member of the practice squad. The Titans re-signed Compton to the active roster Tuesday. The expectation is that, with Brown on injured reserve, he will remain the starter for the rest of the season.

He played each of the last two games as a gameday addition to the active roster, an option given to teams this year to help them deal with issues related to COVID-19. Under league rules, that move requires the player is automatically returned to the practice squad the next day.

“I don't know if it's made for better football,” coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about the ability to use practice squad players in games. “I think it's allowed us to operate the roster and move guys around when you need some pieces with dealing with injuries that occur and dealing with time lost due to COVID.”

Compton has been one of those players.

The eighth-year veteran had been on the practice squad since Oct. 27, a day after he was released from the active roster. Signed late in training camp, he had played in five of the first six contests before he was waived.

In all, he has spent seven weeks on the active roster and five on the practice squad.

In seven appearances, Compton has been credited with seven tackles as well as two special teams stops. Tennessee is 6-1 in the games he has played.

