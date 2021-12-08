Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Jordan Wilkins, Rodney Clemons, Rodney Smith, Jamal Carter

    Veteran Running Back Added to Practice Squad

    Jordan Wilkins has been more productive against Tennessee than he has any other NFL team.
    D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard were a particularly productive tandem in the Tennessee Titans’ most recent game.

    Nonetheless, franchise officials have introduced another veteran running back to the mix.

    Jordan Wilkins, who played three-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts – including part of this one – was signed as part of a practice squad shakeup Wednesday. Wilkins and defensive back Rodney Clemons were added to the practice squad. Running back Rodney Smith was released and defensive back Jamal Carter was moved to practice squad injured reserve.

    Wilkins (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) rushed for 951 yards and four touchdowns in 49 games with the Colts. A fifth-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2018, he played at least 14 games in each of his first three seasons and appeared in the first four this year before Indianapolis released him on Oct. 30, a day before the Titans faced the Colts in Indianapolis.

    Wilkins spent the last several weeks on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad but was released on Tuesday. Tennessee and Jacksonville will meet Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

    In seven career games against the Titans, Wilkins rushed for 227 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries. He does not have more than 20 carries or 89 rushing yards against any other opponent. His first career touchdown was an 18-yard run against the Titans during his rookie season.

    When Tennessee and Indianapolis met in week 3 at Nissan Stadium, he returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

    Clemons signed with Kansas City as an undrafted player in 2020 and spent all last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad. He has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) makes his way down the field past the Titans defensive line during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
