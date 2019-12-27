TitanMaven
After One Game, Linebacker Returned to Practice Squad

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Linebacker Nigel Harris was re-signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad Thursday after one game on the active roster.

To make room on the 10-person reserve unit, undrafted rookie Josh Smith was waived.

Harris, a third-year linebacker, spent nine weeks on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster last Wednesday. He was released Monday, when the Titans added depth at wide receiver in response to injury issues at that position.

He saw extensive action on special teams but played just two snaps with the defense during Sunday’s 38-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was not credited with any tackles.

Undrafted out of South Florida in 2017, he has appeared in 11 games with fourth different franchises. He played for Tennessee in the final two games of 2018.

Harris is the only linebacker currently on the practice squad.

Smith had been on the practice squad since Dec. 10. The Vanderbilt product took part in the Titans’ rookie orientation in May and spent a couple days with them during the preseason.

