Backup Linebacker Signs One-Year Contract Extension

NASHVILLE – It cost the Tennessee Titans a sixth-round draft pick to add Reggie Gilbert to their roster last season.

Tuesday, they decided to pay to keep him.

The Titans announced a one-year contract extension for Gilbert, a three-year veteran outside linebacker who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The deal will pay him a reported $660,000 this season.

He is the third role player – the first on defense – the team has retained this offseason. Tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver/return man Cameron Batson previously signed extensions of their owns.

Gilbert joined the Titans on Aug. 29, 2019 via a trade with Green Bay and made his debut with the team in a week 3 loss at Jacksonville. The deal was for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020. The pick ultimately became a sixth-round selection based on Gilbert’s playing time and production.

He played in 11 games with five starts. He registered 24 tackles and one sack in addition to a career-high three special teams tackles. He was inactive for two of the three postseason contests.

His season-high for tackles in a game was four in the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers (Oct. 20). His sack came in the Week 5 loss to Buffalo.

Gilbert, who will turn 27 on April 1, spent three years with the Packers and appeared in 18 games (no starts) over two seasons (2017-18). He spent all of 2016 on Green Bay’s practice squad.

He recorded a career-high 44 tackles in 2018, when he appeared in all 16 contests.

Gilbert was a four-year starter at Arizona, where he played five seasons because of a medical hardship waiver for an injury that ended his freshman year after six games.

With Gilbert’s deal, five outside linebackers are now under contract for next season.

