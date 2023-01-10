Offseason Roster Construction Underway

Mason Kinsey, Caleb Shudak, Sam Okuayinonu among the first 11 players signed to futures contracts for the 2023 NFL season.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans don’t know who their general manager will be for the 2023 NFL season, but they already have started to put together their offseason roster.

Tuesday the Titans announced that they signed 11 players to futures contracts. All but one of them spent all or part of the 2022 season with the Titans.

Here is the rundown:

• DT Curtis Brooks: A sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, he spent almost the entire season on that franchise’s practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game.

• CB Shyheim Carter: He spent most of last offseason with Tennessee before he was cut late in the preseason. He was brought back to the practice squad for five weeks beginning in early October and once again for last week’s game against Jacksonville.

• OL Zack Johnson: A former teammate of Dillon Radunz at North Dakota State, he was signed to the practice on Dec. 21 when Radunz went on injured reserve. He was promoted to the active roster a little more than a week later and saw limited action in one of the final two games.

• WR Mason Kinsey: A familiar set of circumstances for the first NFL player out of Division III Berry College. Kinsey spent all of 2022 on the Titans’ practice squad but appeared in two games as a standard elevation to the active roster.

• OLB Zach McCloud: An undrafted rookie who spent time with Minnesota and Denver before Tennessee signed him to the practice squad in mid-December. He stayed there for the final four weeks of the season.

• TE Thomas Odukoya: A native of the Netherlands, he spent all season on the practice squad as an NFL international allocation exception.

• OLB Sam Okuayinonu: One of the stars of the preseason, the undrafted rookie made the season-opening roster and then bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in six games and made 11 tackles with half a sack.

• DL Jayden Peevy: An undrafted rookie, he spent all offseason with the Titans and the first 16 weeks of the regular season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 29 when injuries piled up and made his NFL debut against Dallas.

• WR Reggie Roberson: The undrafted rookie spent all offseason with Tennessee and returned as a member of the practice squad in mid-December after a stint on Chicago’s practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game.

• T Andrew Rupcich: Undrafted out of NAIA program Culver Stockton, he spent all season on the practice squad and saw no game action despite all the injuries on the offensive line.

• K Caleb Shudak: Franchise officials waited out his recovery from a groin injury sustained on the final day of minicamp and he made his NFL debut on Nov. 27 against Cincinnati, the second of two games that Randy Bullock missed. Shudak immediately was returned to the practice squad and finished the season there.

Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.