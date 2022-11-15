A Bevy of Roster Moves Includes Defense Reinforcements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added two veterans to the 53-man roster on Tuesday while placing a first-round draft pick on injured reserve for the second time in as many seasons.

Those were just some of the moves the team made on a busy day, as the players and coaches ready for Thursday’s game at Green Bay.

Signing defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and inside linebacker Joe Schobert to the 53-man roster will bolster the Titans at two positions affected by injury. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons missed last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and did not participate in the team’s Monday walk-through. Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham is on injured reserve, and inside linebacker David Long suffered a neck injury in Sunday’s game. He was listed as limited in Monday’s injury report.

Murchison (pictured) and Schobert had each been elevated from the practice squad three times this season. So, each had to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to play again for the Titans.

Murchison has played in each of the past three games, posting one tackle on a combined 24 defensive snaps. Schobert played in the Titans’ fourth, fifth and sixth games this season, totaling nine tackles. He made his biggest impact in the first win over Indianapolis, posting six tackles and forcing a critical fourth-quarter fumble.

Meanwhile, cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a back injury in the win over the Broncos. It’s the latest setback for the 2021 first-round pick, whose first season was limited to three games because of a shoulder injury and a torn ACL.

Farley, who had two back surgeries before he entered the NFL, hadn’t played a defensive snap in the last four games after giving up too many explosive plays early in the season. ESPN reported that Farley is feared to have suffered a herniated disc, and is likely to undergo season-ending surgery.

If his season is over, Farley will have played 103 defensive snaps in 2022 after playing 60 in 2021.

Additionally, the Titans signed four players to the practice squad: kicker Josh Lambo, defensive backs Davontae Harris and Greg Mabin, and linebacker Andre Smith.

Two players from the practice squad – tackle Eric Smith and defensive back Shyheim Carter – were released from the practice squad.

Lambo has played seven seasons in the league, making 128 of 147 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) for the Chargers and Jaguars, including 49-for-67 (73.1 percent) from 40 yards and beyond. Lambo played three games for the Jaguars last season, but missed all theee of his field goal attempts and two of seven on extra-point tries.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that kicker Randy Bullock (calf) could be a game-time decision this week. Bullock strained the calf muscle while warming up before last Sunday’s game. He made a 35-yard field goal and two extra points against the Broncos, but turned over second-half kick-off duties to Ryan Stonehouse.