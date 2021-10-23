Two Removed From Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE – More members of the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 draft class are now on the active roster than are on injured reserve.

Odd as that sounds, it was not the case for most of this week. Things changed Saturday when running back/returner Darrynton Evans (third round) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (fifth round) were removed from injured reserve and returned to the active roster.

In a related move, rookie running back Mekhi Sargent was released.

Evans has not played in the regular season because of a hamstring injury sustained in the preseason opener at Atlanta. Before he was hurt, he rushed four times for 26 yards, caught one pass for two yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

The situation was reminiscent of his rookie season, when a hamstring injury sidelined him for two of the first four games and then landed him on injured reserve for another eight weeks. When all was said and done, he rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Murchison played in the first three games of this season (he started the first two) but missed the last three with an elbow injury. He made three tackles, including one tackle for loss. In 10 games as a rookie, he made five tackles with one tackle for loss.

Tennessee’s 2020 draft class consisted of six players. Tackle Isaiah Wilson (first round) and quarterback Cole McDonald (seventh round) no longer are with the franchise. That leaves four, including second-round pick Kristian Fulton, a cornerback, who has been on injured reserve since early last week.

Cornerback Chris Jackson (seventh round) has played in five of the first six games and was the only one on the active roster at the start of the week. Now, he no longer is alone.

Sargent was the Titans’ leading rusher during the regular season with 187 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries and was something of a surprise inclusion on 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. He almost certainly will be added to the practice squad.