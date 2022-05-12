Four Draft Picks Agree to Contract Terms

The Tennessee Titans began the process of signing their 2022 draft class by working back to front.

The team announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with running back Hassan Haskins, wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell.

Each was taken on the final day (Rounds 4-7) of this year’s draft. The only player they selected on that day who remains unsigned is tight end Chig Okonkwo, the second of their two fourth-round selections.

The deals were completed a day before the Titans commence with their rookie orientation camp, which runs through Sunday. Players do not have to be signed to take part in those workouts and meetings.

Haskins (fourth round) was Michigan’s leading rusher each of the last two seasons and did not fumble in 452 career rushing attempts. He is one of 24 players in program history with at least 2,000 rushing yards (2,324) despite the fact that his junior season was abbreviated due to COVID-19.

“Good size, good run style, downhill,” general manager Jon Robinson said following the draft. “Had a lot of good visits with him leading up to this process. Plays in the kicking game, and just a great, great dude.”

Philips (fifth round) was a three-year starter at UCLA who led the Pac-12 with 10 touchdown receptions in 2021. He also was a productive punt returner throughout of his career.

“(A) guy that I spent quite a bit time with at the East-West Shrine Game,” Robinson said. “Tough cover. Plays mostly inside receiver and punt returns.”

Jackson (sixth round) is a Nashville native who played college football at the University of Tennessee. The opportunity to play for the Titans means he will play close to home. He is a versatile performer who can play multiple positions in the secondary.

“Outstanding guy,” Robinson said. “The coaches at Tennessee, when you are asking about their prospects, just continue to rave about (Jackson) and what he meant to their football team.”

Campbell (sixth round), similar to Jackson, is a Maryland native who played college football at the University of Maryland. However, he concluded his career with one season as a graduate transfer with Ole Miss. He was among the most productive performers at his position during the NFL combine in February.

“A tough, physical inside linebacker,” Robinson said. “Runs pretty good. Should factor well on special teams.”

The Titans’ 2022 draft class consists of nine players led by first-round pick Treylon Burks, a wide receiver out of Arkansas, and quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round choice out of Liberty.