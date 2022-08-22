Two DBs Among Latest Cuts

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans got a jump on their next round of roster cuts with the release of four players Monday.

Wide receiver Terry Godwin and outside linebacker Justin Lawler were released outright. Cornerbacks Shakur Brown and Shyheim Carter were waived-injured.

With those moves, the Titans now have 81 players on their current roster. All NFL teams must have no more than 80 players by 3 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday.

Rosters must be at the regular-season limit of 53 players on Aug. 30.

"Guys got cut (Monday) morning, and there's guys looking around the room seeing that," starting safety Amani Hooker said. "... You can't act like it's not there, but we tell our guys to keep competing, keep playing. ... Keep learning, keep listening.

"It's not just the Titans that are looking at you. Other teams around the league are looking at you. So, do it for your teammates. Do it for yourself. And just go out there and finish."

Godwin (pictured) was signed at the start of training camp. He caught four passes for 31 yards, returned two punts for an average of 11 yards and two kickoffs for an average of 22.5 yards in the two preseason games. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown is one of the Titans’ leading tacklers thus far in the preseason with eight stops. He had five – tied for the team lead – in Saturday’s victory over Tampa Bay, when he was on the field for almost two-thirds of the defense’s plays. Brown, who played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this spring, was added days into training camp to fill the opening created by Buster Skrine’s retirement.

Carter, who spent a little more than a week on the practice squad late last season, had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the preseason.

Lawler, who spent the previous four years with the Los Angeles Rams (he spent two full seasons on injured reserve), had two tackles and one quarterback hit. He was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2018 draft.