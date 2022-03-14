Skip to main content
Ben Jones' Return Ensures O-Line Continuity

Three 2021 starters from that unit will return for the 2022 NFL season to protect Ryan Tannehill and open holes for Derrick Henry.

NASHVILLE – There won’t be a complete overhaul of the Tennessee Titans offensive line this offseason after all.

Ben Jones, their starting center for the past six seasons will return to the team, according to an NFL.com report. The 32-year-old agreed to a reported two-year, $14 million deal to remain with Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday afternoon but decided to stay put hours after pending free agents were free to negotiate with other teams. His decision followed a similar one by tight end Geoff Swaim, who re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal earlier Monday.

"There's something to be said when you have that type of continuity with your front,” general manager Jon Robinson said recently at the NFL scouting combine. “… Those are some of the decisions we're having to work through, with Ben, and trying to keep him, and looking at all the positions on our football team with decisions we're going to have to make."

Tennessee released left guard Rodger Saffold last week, and the uncertainty regarding Jones left open the possibility that the offensive line could look dramatically different in 2022. David Quessenberry, the third different starter at right tackle in as many seasons (Jack Conklin had the job in 2019, and Dennis Kelly filled that spot in 2021), was set to be a restricted free agent, but franchise officials reportedly have opted not to tender him, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Jones, left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Nate Davis all are under contract for at least one more year. Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick in 2021, will have an opportunity to earn a starting job, most likely as Quessenberry's replacement

A team captain in 2019, Jones has been a popular player in the locker room and with coaches throughout his time with the Titans due to his competitiveness and toughness. He has missed one game in his career and was one of three players on offense last season who started every game for the Titans (Quessenberry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were the others).

Jones joined the Titans in 2016 on a four-year, $17.5 million free-agent contract. Prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, he agreed to a two-year, $18 million extension that covered the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He broke into the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Houston Oilers in 2012.

