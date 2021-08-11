Sports Illustrated home
Titans Try Another Tight End

Veteran Gabe Holmes is the third player signed at that position since the start of training camp.
Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Tennessee Titans added another tight end Wednesday.

The team announced that it signed veteran Gabe Holmes, who has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2018. The Titans become the seventh NFL team for which Holmes has spent time and the third since he last played a game.

Most recently, he was with the Miami Dolphins, who released him on Aug. 5, two days after they signed him.

The 30-year-old is the third tight end Tennessee has signed since the start of training camp. Luke Stocker was added on July 31, and Donnie Ernsberger came on board Aug. 5. With Friday’s preseason opener at Atlanta approaching, the Titans have seven tight ends on the roster.

Holmes (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) replaces Ernsberger, who was waived (injured) a day earlier. Like Stocker, he is primarily a blocker who does not have significant credentials as a receiver.

Undrafted out of Purdue in 2015, he spent two seasons with the Raiders, primarily on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut late in 2017 with Arizona and appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He has never caught a pass in the regular season.

He also has spent time with Seattle, Baltimore and Indianapolis.

In 2019, Holmes appeared in one preseason game with the Colts and caught one pass for six yards. A year earlier with Arizona, he caught three passes for 55 yards with Arizona.

If he plays Friday against the Falcons, chances are it will be briefly and primarily on run plays.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Gabe Holmes (47) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 5, 2019.
