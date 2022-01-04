Golden Tate Released After More Than a Month on Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – Golden Tate is gone.

The Tennessee Titans released the veteran wide receiver from their practice squad Tuesday. The move comes more than a month after he was added – and no appearances in a game.

Additionally, linebacker Joe Jones and defensive back Chris Jones were released from the active roster, and defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were released from the practice squad. Both Jones’ started the season on the practice squad and likely will be returned to that unit for the final week of the regular season.

Tate’s departure is an unlikely ending for an underwhelming tenure that is inconsistent with this season’s almost constant roster wrangling.

Tennessee has set an NFL record for the most players used in a single season with 89 through 16 games. Players like running backs D’Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson, tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Buster Skrine played days after they were signed to the practice squad. Linebacker Zach Cunningham got one full week of practice after he was claimed off waivers before he was added to the lineup.

Tate, a 10-year-veteran and one-time Pro Bowler (2014), never was added to the active roster or even selected as a game-day promotion to the active roster. Instead, coaches turned to players such as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and Racey McMath while headliners A.J. Brown and Julio Jones dealt with injury issues and COVID-19 protocols.

There was a lot of excitement when he was added because Tate is a native of nearby Hendersonville Tenn. Fans, however, won’t get to see the 33-year-old play for the home team.