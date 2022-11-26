Titans Elevate Two From Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans on Saturday designated cornerback Greg Mabin and linebacker Andre Smith as standard elevations from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.

This is the second straight week Mabin (pictured) has been tapped in this manner. He played 12 snaps on defense (all in passing situations) and two on special teams last week against the Green Bay Packers but was not credited with a tackle. He allowed a reception on the only pass that came his way.

Smith was added to the practice squad early last week. A fifth-year veteran, he has appeared in 46 games with two teams (Carolina and Buffalo), and the overwhelming majority of his snaps have been on special teams. Last season, he made 10 special teams tackles for the Buffalo Bills.

Both are available to be included on the 48-man gameday roster. They automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

The moves with Mabin and Smith are directly related to the fact that cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Hassan Haskins are among the five Titans players listed as questionable for Sunday.

Fulton is tied for the team lead with five passes defensed and has one interception despite the fact that he missed two games with a hamstring injury. He failed to finish the victory over the Packers when the issue became problematic once again.

Haskins leads the Titans with 12 special teams tackles but was added to the injury report mid-week with a hip injury. The rookie running back also has been Tennessee’s primary kickoff return man since Week 2.

Smith, who is 6-foot, 240 pounds, can step in on the coverage teams, but someone else will have to assume the return duties if Haskins is unable to play.