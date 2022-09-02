Landry's Spot Filled by Waiver Claim

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans showed last year that no one is irreplaceable.

Injuries and other factors forced them to use an NFL-record 91 players over the 18 weeks of the regular season, yet they still finished 12-5, won the AFC South for the second consecutive season and they earned the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC for the first time since 2008.

Some guys, though, might be a little tougher to replace than others. In that regard, the 2022 season presents a real challenge right out of the gate.

The Titans placed outside linebacker Harold Landry, their leader in sacks each of the last three years, on injured reserve Friday. Landry is out for the season due to a torn knee ligament sustained during Wednesday’s practice, the first formal on-field session since the conclusion of the preseason.

In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tuszka was released Thursday when the Steelers signed two free agents.

A seventh-round pick by Denver out of North Dakota State in 2020, Tuszka (6-foot-5, 240 pounds), signed with Pittsburgh early last season and appeared in 15 games. He made 18 tackles with two sacks and one forced fumble. He also had two special teams tackles. As a rookie, he appeared in nine games for the Broncos, primarily as a special teams performer.

Tuszka, 26, provides depth at outside linebacker but won’t be asked to fill Landry’s spot in the lineup – at least not immediately.

First up is 2021 fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver, who played just two games as a rookie before he was sidelined by a broken leg. Weaver was a productive player this preseason with 10 tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery in the three days.

Tennessee also has one outside linebacker on their practice squad, undrafted rookie David Anenih, who could be promoted, if need be.

Landry was one of the few players who did not need a replacement last season. He was one of four who appeared in all 17 games on defense, and he was on the field for 89.5 percent of the defense’s snaps. Only safety Kevin Byard saw more action on that side of the ball.

This year, the Titans will have to do without him from start to finish.