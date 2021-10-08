Jayon Brown, Three Others Placed on IR

A knee injury knocks out the veteran linebacker, who also has dealt with a hamstring issue this season.

NASHVILLE – Jayon Brown looked forward to a fresh start with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Now the veteran inside linebacker is right back to where he finished last season – on injured reserve.

The Titans placed Brown and three others on injured reserve Friday, two days before they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The others were offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, tight end Tommy Hudson and wide receiver Racey McMath.

All four will miss at least the next three games.

In corresponding moves, Tennessee signed defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe, guard/center Corey Levin and linebacker Joe Jones to the active roster. Each was on the practice squad.

Brown is out with a knee injury. He had been included on the injury report each of the previous three weeks with a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss the Week 2 victory at Seattle. In three games played this season, he has made nine tackles – seven in the opener against Arizona but just one in each of his last two games.

He was the Titans’ leading tackler through the first 10 games of 2020 but missed the final six games plus the postseason with an elbow injury. An unrestricted free agent during the offseason, he opted to return to Tennessee on a one-year deal with the idea that he could earn a big payday this offseason.

David Long, who replaced Brown last year, once again is in position to fill his spot in the lineup. A third-year veteran, Long missed the opener with an injury but has notched 17 tackles (he is fourth on the team), two quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss in the last three games.

Brewer, Hudson and McMath are all backups who had seen action in recent games in place of others who were injured.