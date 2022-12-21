Addition of QB Casts Doubt on Tannehill's Availability

Josh Dobbs, who spent most of the season with the Cleveland Browns, will be available to play Saturday against the Houston Texans.

NASHVILLE – In a move that appears to cast doubt on starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s availability for Saturday, the Tennessee Titans signed former University of Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs on Wednesday, according to Dobbs’ agent.

Dobbs began this season on the Cleveland Browns’ roster, but was waived on Nov. 28 when Deshaun Watson returned from his NFL suspension. Dobbs was signed to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad a week later.

The addition of Dobbs to the 53-man roster comes following an ankle injury to Tannehill in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tannehill did return to the game following the injury, but as Titans coach Mike Vrabel explained Tuesday, that was not necessarily an indication Tannehill was healthy. He was listed as not practicing in Tuesday’s injury report, which was an estimation following the team’s walk-through.

Tannehill missed two games earlier this season because of an ankle injury.

“Where you see guys kind of come back, finish (a game), there is adrenaline and there are a lot of things that go into trying to get back out there and allowing a player to finish,” Vrabel said. “Then there is a lot of trauma that happens, whether you're talking about a shoulder, a hand, a wrist or there are even things that may cause guys to leave the game and then the next day they wake up and are like, ‘Holy sh-. I didn’t really feel that and didn't know.’”

If Tannehill is unable to play Saturday against the Texans, rookie Malik Willis will start. Dobbs is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster, though the Titans also have Kevin Hogan on the team’s practice squad.

A fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Dobbs played in six NFL games for the Steelers – five in 2018 and one in 2020. He completed 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards and one interception, posting a quarterback rating of 39.1.

The Steelers traded Dobbs to Jacksonville in 2019, but he never played for the Jaguars. The Steelers re-signed Dobbs in 2020. He signed with the Browns last April, but didn’t play before his release.

In four seasons at the University of Tennessee, Dobbs completed 614-of-999 passes (61 percent) for 7,138 yards (11.6 yards per completion). He threw 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Dobbs is a dual threat, as he ran 438 times for 2,160 yards (5.5-yard average) and 32 touchdowns for the Vols.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Dobbs earned second-team all-SEC honors in 2016 and participated in the Senior Bowl.

The fact that Dobbs’ skill set is similar to Willis’ may have been one of the reasons the Titans added Dobbs instead of promoting Hogan.