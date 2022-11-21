Fill-In Kicker is One-And-Done

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans got what they needed out of Josh Lambo.

Now, they are ready to get Randy Bullock back in action.

Monday, the Titans waived Lambo, their kicker during last Thursday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, a clear indication that they expect Bullock to be available Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, wide receiver Chris Conley and guard Eric Smith – both casualties of Lambo’s addition, were signed to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, tight end Antony Auclair was released from the practice squad.

Conley was waived from the active roster last Wednesday when Lambo was added from the practice squad. Smith was one of three players waived from the practice squad a day earlier when Lambo was one of several players added.

Lambo made three of four PATs and did not attempt a field goal in the 27-17 victory over the Packers. It was his first NFL regular-season game since Week 3 of the 2021 season, when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bullock was unavailable because of an injury to the calf in his kicking leg, which he sustained days earlier in a victory over the Denver Broncos. In nine games, he has connected on 11 of 13 field goal tries (84.6 percent) and all 19 of his PATs. More than 60 percent of his kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.

Conley appeared in two games for the Titans – both with rookie Malik Willis at quarterbacks – after he was signed off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He was targeted once and did not have a reception.

Smith, who appeared in four games for three teams over the previous three seasons, had been on the Titans’ practice squad since Oct. 24 before his brief departure. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2022.