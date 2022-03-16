Julio Jones One-and-Done With Titans

Injuries limited the seven-time Pro Bowler to 31 receptions and one touchdown in his 11th NFL season.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ one-year experiment with wide receiver Julio Jones is over.

The team has released the seven-time Pro Bowler using a post-June 1 designation, per a source. That move will save the Titans about $9.5 million in salary-cap space, though the team will also have to swallow $4.8 million of dead money, according to OverTheCap.com. The savings won’t be available until after June 1, so the move does not help the team immediately.

It’s a disappointing end to what was considered a huge move last offseason, when the Titans acquired Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The Titans were hopeful that Jones would rebound from an injury-marred 2021 season, and that he would provide a highly talented complement to A.J. Brown.

But it never happened.

Jones injured his hamstring during training camp and never fully recovered. The 33-year-old played in just 10 games last season, totaling career lows of 31 catches, 434 yards and one touchdown. Jones’ best game for the Titans came in Week 2, when he caught six passes for 128 yards in a win over Seattle. He didn’t top 60 yards again during the regular season, and Jones’ only touchdown reception came in Week 17 against Houston.

The Titans, who didn’t have Brown for a full season either, wound up ranked 24th in passing at just 201.1 yards per game.

Jones was due to count $14.3 million against the salary cap this season, including a base salary of $11.5 million. The Titans will pay Jones $2 million in guaranteed money this season no matter where he signs, per OverTheCap.

The release of Jones leaves the Titans thin at the wide receiver corps once again, as only two of the team’s returning players at the position – Brown (63 catches, 869 yards, five touchdowns) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (38 catches, 476 yards, four touchdowns) – totaled more than 30 catches last year.

Others who will compete for roster spots and playing time include Dez Fitzpatrick, Racey McMath, Mason Kinsey, Cody Hollister and Josh Malone.

The good news for the Titans is that the upcoming NFL Draft appears to have a good crop of available wide receivers, including an especially high number of speedy pass-catchers. The Titans have seven selections in the draft – including the 26th overall pick in the first round, and the 90th overall selection (third round).