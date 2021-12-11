Julio Jones Will Play Against Jaguars

NASHVILLE – Julio Jones has had his moments this season. Now, it seems, his time is at hand.

The Tennessee Titans returned the veteran wide receiver to the active roster on Saturday after three weeks on injured reserve. That means he will be in uniform Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and potentially could play in the remaining five games in the regular season.

Tennessee will be without leading receiver A.J. Brown for at least two more games and without running back Derrick Henry for even longer. That makes Jones a focal point of the offense even though he played in just six of the first 12 games and did not play from start to finish in more than two in a row.

“We have had spurts,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said this week. “It has been a frustrating year for him with the ups and downs of being injured. I don’t want to speak for him, I will let him answer that question. I can imagine if I was in that position, it would be quite frustrating.

“Hoping to keep him healthy as the season goes on and build that consistency the more time we get together.”

Jones was one of three players who was designated for return to practice at the start of the week. The others were safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie wide receiver Racey McMath. All three have been added to the active roster.

To make room, tight end Tommy Hudson was placed on injured reserve and rookie safety Brady Breeze was waived. Hudson spent six weeks on injured reserve earlier in the schedule, and his return means he is finished for the season.

Additionally, wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive lineman Kevin Strong were tapped as standard elevations from the practice squad and will be available to play against the Jaguars. They will automatically return to the practice squad on Monday.

Even with his limited participation, Jones is fourth on the team with 21 receptions and second with 336 receiving yards. Among the 10 Titans with at least 10 receptions, his average of 16.0 yards per catch is the best.

He does not have a touchdown reception.

“(Jones) is a rare talent that has done it at a high level for a very long time,” Tannehill said. “A guy with his speed, his size and his range, he can definitely make plays which he has shown at times this year.”

As far as the Titans are concerned, there is no time like the present for him to show it once again.