Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Two undrafted rookies who were standouts during the preseason involved in the latest round of roster moves.

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now.

The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday.

Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and cornerback Shyheim Carter was signed to the practice squad. In related moves, outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was released from the active roster, and offensive lineman Christian DiLauro was released from the practice squad.

The net result is that Tennessee is at the maximum number of players on the active roster (53) and the practice squad (16) as they begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Another team can sign anyone from another team’s practice squad to their active roster at any time.

Chestnut was one of three undrafted rookies who made the 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. However, he was inactive for each of the three games before he was released in favor of offensive lineman Jordan Roos, who made his Titans debut with four snaps on special teams in Sunday’s 24-17 victory at Indianapolis.

Okuayinonu’s promotion makes him the fourth undrafted rookie to make it to the active roster this season. The University of Maryland product led Tennessee’s defensive linemen with eight tackles in the preseason, tied with cornerback Tre Avery for seventh on the team. Avery is one of the other undrafted rookies currently on the roster.

Okuayinonu (6-foot-1, 269 pounds) also had one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

Carter was released at the end of the preseason and remained a free agent until now. He had three tackles and a fumble recovery in the three preseason contests. Undrafted out of Alabama in 2020, he has spent time with the New York Jets, Atlanta and Houston as a professional but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

