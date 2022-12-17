Another Saturday of Roster Wrangling

Lonnie Johnson Jr. returns from injured reserve, Dontrell Hilliard and C.J. Board go on injured reserve and three more are signed off the practice squad.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will get a boost Sunday with the return of one defensive player from injured reserve, but another is not ready.

Saturday, they Titans activated versatile defensive back Lonnie Johnson, who was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Johnson hasn’t played since he sustained a hamstring injury in the Nov. 13 win against Denver. In eight games this season, he has recorded five tackles.

But inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was also designated to return from injured reserve this week, was not activated on Saturday. Cunningham hasn’t played since aggravating an elbow injury in a Nov. 6 loss to Kansas City.

Bringing Johnson (pictured) back to the 53-man roster was one of several roster moves for the Titans leading up to Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are the others:

• Two more players, running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and wide receiver C.J. Board (rib), were placed on injured reserve, increasing the Titans’ total to 16 – the second-highest current number in the league behind Denver (18), per Spotrac.com.

• Three players – running back Julius Chestnut, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and defensive back Davontae Harris – were signed to the Titans’ 53-man roster. Chestnut has played in two games this year, carrying five times for 13 yards and adding two catches for eight yards. Roos has played in four games on special teams. Harris has played in three games on special teams.

• Wide receiver Mason Kinsey and linebacker Andre Smith were designated standard elevations from the practice squad and will be available to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Each has appeared in one game this season under similar circumstances

With Hilliard and Board out, Kinsey could return punts for the Titans on Sunday. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said earlier in the week Kinsey might also be in the mix as kick returner. The 6-foot 240-pound Smith will bolster depth at inside linebacker.

Johnson’s activation to the active roster marks the sixth Titans player to return from IR this season. Assuming Cunningham eventually becomes the seventh, the Titans will be allowed to return just one more player from injured reserve. Some players still on IR include linebacker David Long, cornerback Elijah Molden, Hilliard, wide receiver Kyle Philips and wide receiver Cody Hollister among others.