Sargent Brought Back on Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It was clear that the Tennessee Titans had not seen the last of Mekhi Sargent when they released him on Saturday. Anyone who followed the team during the preseason saw enough to know that the undrafted rookie running back out of Iowa was worth having around in some capacity.

So, it was no surprise when the Titans brought back Sargent as a member of their practice squad Tuesday.

Also, defensive lineman Eli Ankou was added to the practice squad, and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Dylan Cole and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray were released from the practice squad. Ankou broke into the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with Houston, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel was defensive coordinator there, and has played 27 games with Jacksonville (2017-18), Cleveland (2019) and Dallas (2020).

Tennessee’s leading rusher in the preseason with 187 yards and one touchdown on 49 carries, Sargent was an unexpected member of the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season. He also caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown and contributed on special teams.

Sargent took advantage of the fact that 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans started the year on injured reserve and played in the first three games. He carried one time for two yards against Arizona and against Indianapolis. The majority of his limited playing time was on special teams.

Evans was returned to the active roster on Saturday, and Sargent, who was inactive for the previous three games, was released to make room.

Sargent now will bide his time as the Titans rely on Evans, Jeremy McNichols and fullback Khari Blasingame as the complementary pieces to Derrick Henry in the backfield.

In Sunday’s 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Evans was the kickoff returner, rushed two times for seven yards and caught two passes for 11 yards. McNichols caught one pass for 10 yards.