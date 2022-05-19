First of Two Third-Round Picks Agrees to Terms

Nicholas Petit-Frere will compete to be the starting right tackle this year but might not stay at that spot for the long-term.

NASHVILLE – Nicholas Petit-Frere was not labeled the right tackle of the future – or the present – when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In fact, general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel would not even commit to the 6-foot-5, 316-pounder as a right tackle, or any particular position. Instead, they talked about his flexibility and the fact that he could eventually settle at one of several spots.

All that is certain at this point is that Petit-Frere won’t miss any work because of contract issues. This year’s 69th overall selection agreed to terms on Thursday, which means he will be good to go when training camp commences at the end of July.

He is the sixth member of this year’s Titans’ draft class to settle on a contract. The only ones who remain unsigned are cornerback Roger McCreary (second round), quarterback Malik Willis (third round) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (fourth round).

“Extremely intelligent,” Robinson said of Petit-Frere. “I like the fact that he has played a couple of different spots and he has played a couple of different spots in-game. You can see him. He has kicked over to the right side, kicked over to the left side in a game, and that's sometimes a tough transition for players to do that. I thought he did it pretty well. I like his length and like the way he competes.”

Petit-Frere spent four seasons at Ohio State and was the starting right tackle for the final two. For his career, he appeared in 35 games with 20 starts and earned first-team All-America honors last fall.

That all but guarantees he will compete with Dillon Radunz, a second-round pick last year, and free agent addition Jamarco Jones to be the starter at right tackle this season. It is possible that he could end up as the primary backup at both spots and – depending how Radunz develops – potentially could replace Taylor Lewan someday at left tackle.

“I think (Petit-Frere) does have flexibility,” Vrabel said. “He does have versatility. He has played a lot of snaps in the Big Ten. I'm very familiar with the program that he is coming from. He has a really good frame, great build.

“We'll figure out where guys start to go [during the remainder of the offseason].”