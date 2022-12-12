Two Linebackers – One Inside, One Outside – Released

NASHVILLE – Apparently, the Tennessee Titans like what they have seen from Tarell Basham.

So much so, in fact, that they decided they have seen enough of another player.

The Titans released outside linebacker/special teams stalwart Ola Adeniyi on Monday. The move comes a day after Adeniyi was a healthy scratch for the 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and little more than a week after he was returned to the active roster from injured reserve.

Also released was inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

NFL teams are allowed to bring back a maximum of eight players from IR this season, and the decision with Adeniyi means they used one of those transactions on a player who appeared in just one game following his return. Adeniyi played a season-high 41 snaps (28 on defense, 13 on special teams) and was credited with two tackles in the 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 4.

Signed as a free agent in 2021, he appeared in 19 games and registered 22 tackles, two and a half sacks and 23 quarterback pressures for the Titans. He added a career-high 10 special teams tackles last season.

Basham was signed a day after the loss to the Eagles and immediately was thrust into action. The sixth-year outside linebacker played 26 snaps on defense and seven more on special teams against Jacksonville. The majority of his work on defense was as a pass rusher. He was not credited with any tackles.

A third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Basham was one of two newcomers who were thrown into the mix Sunday. Defensive back John Reid, signed two days after Bashman, logged three snaps each with the defense and special teams.

“That’s the job that we have,” coach Mike Vrabel said, “to try to get them ready to go.”

Schobert appeared in seven games for Tennessee, three as a standard elevation from the practice squad and four more since he was signed to the active roster on Nov. 15. He was credited with 16 tackles and one forced fumble.

His release likely clears the way for Zach Cunningham’s return from injured reserve. Cunningham has missed the last five games while on injured reserve because of an elbow injury.