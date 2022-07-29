Skip to main content
Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Opening at Cornerback Filled

Shakur Brown, who played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this spring, took the spot of the retired Buster Skrine.

NASHVILLE – It took a couple days, but Buster Skrine’s roster spot has been filled.

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that that have signed defensive back Shakur Brown, who most recently played in the USFL this spring as a member of the Pittsburgh Maulers. He made 36 tackles in nine games for that franchise.

Undrafted out of Michigan State last season, Brown signed with Pittsburgh following the draft and spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Detroit Lions’ practice squads. He made five tackles on defense and one on special teams for the Steelers during the preseason.

He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Skrine, an 11-year veteran informed the Titans on Tuesday (the day players reported for the start of training camp), that he decided to retire.

“Just from a standpoint of numbers. [Coach] Mike [Vrabel] and I have a number that we like to have at each position every time we go into training camp,” general manager Jon Robinson said Tuesday.

Like Skrine, who is 5-foot-9, 187 pounds, Brown is undersized at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds.

At Michigan State, he started games at cornerback and at slot cornerback. He intercepted five passes as a senior in 2020 and seven for his career. He also was credited with 54 tackles and seven passes defended.

