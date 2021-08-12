Report: Titans to Add Experience at Safety

Tedric Thompson started 16 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018-19, has been with two other teams in 2021.

Two weeks into training camp, the Tennessee Titans have decided to add some experience at safety.

The Titans will sign veteran Tedric Thompson, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday evening.

Thompson, 26, is a four-year veteran who already has been with two other teams in 2021.

The Denver Broncos waived him Sunday, two weeks after they signed him (he was cut to make room for defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, the son of former Titans fullback of the same name). In January, the Cleveland Browns cut him two days before their 2020 season ended with a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. Cleveland had claimed him last November after the Kansas City Chiefs waived him. He appeared in eight games for the Chiefs.

A fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2017, Thompson spent three seasons with the Seahawks and started 16 games when Pro Bowler Earl Thomas was injured. He played 14 games with 10 starts in 2018 and started six of the first eight games in 2019 before he finished the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

For his career, he has made three interceptions and has been credited with 91 tackles.

Thompson’s addition will give the Titans three safeties with more than three years of NFL experience. Free safety Kevin Byard and backup Matthias Farley, a free-agent addition early in the offseason, are both sixth-year veterans. Dane Cruikshank is in his fourth season but missed virtually all of 2020 due to injuries.