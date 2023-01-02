Latest Injury Issue Addressed

Safeties Mike Brown and Nate Meadors are signed the active roster and practice squad, respectively, as Andrew Adams is placed on injured reserve.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did the safety dance on Monday.

The latest round of roster moves were centered on that position and were triggered by the season-ending injury Andrew Adams sustained Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Titans placed Adams on injured reserve, signed Mike Brown to the active roster and added Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Brown was signed off of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Adams was signed off of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in Week 3 and made his Tennessee debut a week later when he started in place of the injured Amani Hooker. In 13 appearances for the Titans this season (11 starts), he set career-highs with 60 tackles and four quarterback pressures. He also broke up three passes and intercepted one, which he returned 76 yards for a touchdown in the season’s second meeting with the Colts.

“He came in here from another team and learned the system really quickly,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He played a bunch of positions for us and had some production. He played through a lot of pain, bumps, bruises. … It meant something to him. It meant a lot to him to have this opportunity.

“I am disappointed that he won't be able to help us here going forward. We will see where things go in the future. He did everything that we asked him to and he did everything that he could do to take advantage of his opportunity.”

Brown immediately will fill Adams’ spot on the active roster. An undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio), he appeared in three games and made one tackle for the Browns this season. His most recent appearance Dec. 11 against Cincinnati.

Meadors has played three games – all with the Minnesota Vikings – in a career that began in 2019. He also has spent time with Jacksonville, Philadelphia and the N.Y. Giants.