Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances

NASHVILLE – Ugo Amadi’s homecoming was short-lived. And not particularly productive.

The Tennessee Titans waived the veteran defensive back on Monday, a little more than two months after they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had acquired him nine days earlier. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquirte the 25-year-old Nashville native (he graduated from Overton High School) who spent his first three years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.

In other moves, the Titans signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair and released defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad.

Amadi appeared in Tennessee’s first two games this season but sustained an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss at Buffalo. He was credited with five tackles in the opener against the New York Giants but did not add to that total against the Bills.

He missed due games because of the injury but was a healthy scratch in the last three.

A fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2019, he needs one more game played to reach 50 for his career.

Auclair (6-foot-6, 256 pounds), a native of Canada, has appeared in 56 games (33 starts) during his career, which includes four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-20) and one with the Houston Texans (2021).

His best season as a receiver was 2018 when he caught seven passes for 48 yards for Tampa Bay. He had five catches for 47 yards and his first career touchdown in 16 games last season for the Texans.