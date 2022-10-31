Skip to main content
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances

The Nashville native has been a healthy scratch for the last three contests. Veteran tight end Antony Auclair is added to the active roster.

NASHVILLE – Ugo Amadi’s homecoming was short-lived. And not particularly productive.

The Tennessee Titans waived the veteran defensive back on Monday, a little more than two months after they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had acquired him nine days earlier. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquirte the 25-year-old Nashville native (he graduated from Overton High School) who spent his first three years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.

In other moves, the Titans signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair and released defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Amadi appeared in Tennessee’s first two games this season but sustained an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss at Buffalo. He was credited with five tackles in the opener against the New York Giants but did not add to that total against the Bills.

He missed due games because of the injury but was a healthy scratch in the last three.

A fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2019, he needs one more game played to reach 50 for his career.

Auclair (6-foot-6, 256 pounds), a native of Canada, has appeared in 56 games (33 starts) during his career, which includes four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-20) and one with the Houston Texans (2021).

His best season as a receiver was 2018 when he caught seven passes for 48 yards for Tampa Bay. He had five catches for 47 yards and his first career touchdown in 16 games last season for the Texans.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Vrabel on QB Situation: Wait Until Wednesday

By David Boclair
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) looks for an open receiver against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Mariota, Brown Shine on Big Day for Former Titans

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines as he catches against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC's Longest Win Streak

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) passes against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

It's A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record

By David Boclair
General view of a football on the field before the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Titans-Texans Inactives

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Logan Woodside (5) and Malik Willis (7) take the field for warmups before an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Practice Squad Elevations Send Ominous Message

By David Boclair