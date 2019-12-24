TitanMaven
A New Running Back Added to Practice Squad

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Dalyn Dawkins showed what he could do in a game Sunday.

Now, the Tennessee Titans want to take a look at another running back.

Shaun Wilson, an undrafted free agent in 2018, was added to the practice squad Tuesday, a day after Dawkins was released from the active roster.

Wilson (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) played five games for Tampa Bay last season and returned seven kickoffs for 122 yards. He also had six rushing attempts for 29 yards. The Buccaneers released him this June and he spent most of the regular season on injured reserve with Washington before he was released.

A two-year starter at Duke, he rushed for 2,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in college. He also caught 81 passes for 725 yards and had 1,697 yards on kickoff returns.

Dawkins was released for the third time since the start of the regular season. He was re-signed to the practice squad shortly after each of the first two.

Also undrafted in 2018 (he went to Colorado State), he carried nine times for 24 yards Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He got an opportunity when coaches decided not to dress Derrick Henry so the Pro Bowl running back could rest his ailing hamstring. Dawkins served as Dion Lewis’ backup against New Orleans and was on the field for 16 snaps with the offense.

Tennessee released him this time in order to address injury issues at wide receiver.

