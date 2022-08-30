Offensive Lineman Added Via Trade

NASHVILLE – In a move intended to add depth and versatility to the offensive line, the Tennessee Titans acquired offensive lineman Dennis Daley from the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Tennessee sent a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to the Panthers while also receiving a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Daley has 34 games of NFL experience in three seasons, a total that includes 21 starts. He’s started 13 games at left tackle, seven at left guard and one at right guard. In 2021, Daly played in 15 games for Carolina, making four starts at left guard, four at left tackle and one at right guard.

Pro Football Focus gave Daley a 51.8 overall offensive grade last season, the lowest of his three years in the league. He had a 61.3 run-blocking grade and a 36.4 pass-blocking grade. Daley was flagged for a team-high nine penalties last season. He surrendered 20 pressures and three sacks in 348 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

A former University of South Carolina standout, Daley was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2019.

There are questions regarding the Titans’ offensive line as the regular season nears, and the team’s reserves struggled at times during the preseason.

Guards Nate Davis and Jamarco Jones have not practiced recently, though Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he hopes to have both back this week. A rookie, Nicholas Petit-Frere, has won the starting job at right tackle, and Dillon Radunz – who lost the competition at right tackle – appears set to be the swing tackle.

The starters on the offensive line will likely be left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Aaron Brewer, center Ben Jones, right guard Davis and right tackle Petit-Frere. Daley will join a group of reserves that currently includes Radunz, Jamarco Jones, Corey Levin, Christian DiLauro, Jalen McKenzie and Jordan Roos among others. That list will be trimmed by tomorrow at 3 p.m., when the Titans have to whittle their roster to 53 players.

The Titans’ offensive line was solid in the run game last season but struggled to protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the passing game. Tennessee allowed 47 sacks, the NFL’s seventh-highest total.