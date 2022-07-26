Skrine's Retirement Speeds Cornerback Youth Movement

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson described Buster Skrine as an “old soul.”

In terms of actual age and experience, Skrine’s decision to retire ahead of training camp rendered an already young position group even younger. The veteran cornerback informed Tennessee Titans officials on Tuesday – the day the full squad reported for the start of training camp – that he intended to end his NFL career after 11 seasons during which he played for five different franchises.

The 33-year-old was, by far, the senior member of the 12 cornerbacks on the 90-man roster. Of the other 11, only Greg Mabin, in his sixth season, entered the league before 2020. Mabin also is the only one of that group with at least 25 games of regular-season experience.

This season’s top four figure to be Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden and Roger McCreary who have played 120 fewer games combined (38) than Skrine (158).

“Wish him nothing but the best,” Robinson, Tennessee’s general manager, said. “He was a great teammate. He worked hard. Kind of an old soul that showed up every single day and was productive for us. So, wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Skrine joined the Titans late lost November and played six games with one start. Coaches raved about his work ethic and ability to learn the defense quickly. His interception against Jacksonville on Dec. 12 was his first in more than four years and the 10th of his career.

The San Francisco 49ers released him a month earlier after he spent just four weeks and appeared in one game as a special teams performer for them. Before last season, he spent multiple years with the Cleveland Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2016-18) and Chicago Bears (2019-20).

Skrine – also the shortest of the team’s cornerbacks at 5-foot-9 – entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2011 draft out of Chattanooga.

“Respect that decision,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “[I] really respect Buster as a person, as a player. But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and for his family.”

Robinson said the personnel department will work out several available cornerbacks in the coming days and eventually sign one. It is even possible that they will find someone with of comparable age and experience of Skrine.

That does not mean that they will adequately replace him.

“I was so proud he was a part of our team last year,” Robinson said. “After every game – and we signed him midseason, he came in and contributed for us – the smile on his face, and he gave me the biggest hug after every win and was like, ‘Thank you so much for the opportunity.’”

It turned out to be the last one he needed.