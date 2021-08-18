Titans Continue to Kick Tires on Veteran Safeties

Jamal Carter becomes the fifth brought into training camp in the last week. Two already have been released.

General manager Jon Robinson clearly believes that the Tennessee Titans might need an experienced safety or two during the 2021 NFL season. So, he has decided to use the heart of the preseason to do a little window shopping.

Tuesday afternoon the Titans announced that they added safety Jamal Carter, a fifth-year veteran with 28 games of NFL experience.

He is the fifth veteran at that position signed in less than a week and the third in roughly 24 hours. Clayton Geathers and Bradley McDougald, two players with extensive experience as starters, were brought in on Monday. Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd were signed last week, and both played in Friday’s preseason game against Atlanta before being released, Floyd on Monday and Thompson earlier Tuesday.

Carter, Geathers and McDougald will be with Tennessee this week for two days of joint workouts with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and a preseason contest between the Titans and Buccaneers on Saturday.

When training camp opened, the Titans had six safeties on the active roster, just three of them with more than two seasons of NFL experience. One was Dane Cruikshank, a fifth-round pick in 2018 who missed virtually all of 2020 with injury issues.

With Carter’s addition, they now have nine. Seven of them have been in the league for three years or longer.

Carter broke into the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Fla.) and played all 16 games that season for the Denver Broncos. Since then, he spent all of 2018 on injured reserve with the Broncos and the last two years with the Atlanta Falcons, for which he played 12 games.

For his career, he has been credited with 26 tackles and two passes defensed.