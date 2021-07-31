Atlanta Gives Recently Released LB a Look

Tuzar Skipper appeared in five games for the Titans during the 2020 NFL season.

Tuzar Skipper did not stick with the Tennessee Titans. He did, however, make connections that led him to his next NFL opportunity.

Skipper signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, according to his agency, JL Sports.

The 26-year-old outside linebacker spent most of 2020 on the Titans’ practice squad but was regularly named a gameday addition to the active roster. He eventually appeared in four games (two starts) and was credited with five tackles.

Skipper was available because the Titans released him Sunday when they signed veteran outside linebacker John Simon.

The Falcons will be Skipper’s fourth NFL team. Undrafted out of Toledo in 2019, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Atlanta’s staff is led by head coach Arthur Smith, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 2019-20 and includes three assistants who previously worked for the Titans.

Skipper fills a need with the Falcons that was created when veteran Dante Fowler Jr. was placed on the Reserve – COVID 19 list earlier this week. He joins an outside linebacker group that does not include many players with significant NFL experience, which means he could be in the mix for a depth spot and special teams role on the 53-man roster when the regular season begins.

For his career, Skipper has appeared in 10 games and has been credited with seven tackles, one quarterback pressure and one fumble recovery.

The Titans and Falcons will open the preseason against each other Aug. 13 at Atlanta, which means that Skipper will have a chance to remind Tennessee’s coaches and personnel staff why they wanted him on the team last season.