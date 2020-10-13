SI.com
AllTitans
Two More Titans Returned to Active Roster

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans got two more players back in time for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton (pictured) and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa were added to the active roster hours before kickoff at Nissan Stadium. Their respective returns brought to 48 the number of players on the active roster.

Additionally, the Titans elevated tackle Davis Quessenberry, cornerback Kareem Orr, wide receiver Cody Hollister and linebacker/special teamer Daren Bates from the practice squad. Under league rules put in place this season to help teams deal with issues related to COVID-19, those four will revert to the practice squad automatically on Wednesday.

As a result, franchise officials and coaches will have just shy of a full 53-man roster from which to select the 48 players who will be in uniform against Buffalo.

“We tell those [practice squad] guys all the time, and we have told them, ‘You never know when your number is going to be called,’” general manager Jon Robinson said Monday. “But certainly, in this environment of pro football with what we're dealing with, those guys have got to stay ready. … We’ve been able to clear a couple guys who have tested early on to come back.”

With Fulton and Correa, Tennessee has now gotten back four players who were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list during the recent outbreak. Nose tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley were returned to the active roster on Sunday.

Because of adjustments to the schedule in reaction to the Titans’ issues with the coronavirus – their Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh was postponed until Week 7 and the game with Buffalo was pushed back two days – none of those four missed any contests.

